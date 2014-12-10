Many AMD Radeon Graphics Driver Improvements Sent In For Linux 5.8
As I noted earlier this month, AMD has been amassing many graphics driver improvements for Linux 5.8. On Friday marked their first pull request to DRM-Next of the Radeon graphics driver improvements for this next kernel cycle.

Some of the highlights for the AMDGPU kernel driver improvements sent in as part of yesterday's first pull to DRM-Next for Linux 5.8 includes:

- Support for reading the FRU chip on supported graphics cards via I2C. This FRU chip contains detailed product name, product number, and serial number information. Unfortunately though it's only the server/workstation-type cards having such a chip and not the consumer parts. The new GPU product information contained on the FRU is then exposed via sysfs.

- Also on the server/workstation front, various RAS updates along with SR-IOV updates.

- Enabling VCN 2.5 DPG (Dynamic Power Gating) mode for Arcturus hardware.

- Reworking of the GPU scheduler handling and improved scheduler priority handling.

- Adding "Streaming Performance Monitor" golden settings for Navi hardware. These SPM settings are for Navi 10/12/14.

- Clock-gating fixes for GFX10/Navi.

- Various AMDGPU DC updates affecting ABM backlight controls, cursor and planes, color management, and other fixes to this display code.

- Various other AMDGPU fixes, including GPU reset fixes.


The complete list of changes for this pull can be found via the mailing list. Expect more changes to occur for AMDGPU/AMDKFD over the next few weeks for making this summer's Linux 5.8 kernel.
