Input subsystem maintainer Dmitry Torokhov sent in his pull request on Monday with various touch controller additions as well as the new GPIO vibrator driver.
New input device support coming with Linux 5.2 includes Azoteq IQS550/572/525 touch controllers, Microchip AT42QT1050 keys, and Goodix GT5663 as the main additions.
This pull request also includes the GPIO vibrator driver for controlling vibrators over GPIO pins. The intended use-cases for this GPIO vibrator driver is for supporting the haptic feedback with the Fairphone 2 Linux smartphone.
The listing of input changes for Linux 5.2 can be found via this mailing list post.
Add A Comment