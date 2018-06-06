The FUSE updates have been sent in for allowing file-systems in user-space, what Linus Torvalds previously referred to as being for toys and misguided people.
With FUSE for Linux 4.18 it adds a new feature: user name-space support to allow for safe unprivileged FUSE mounts within a user name-space.
The feature is pulled in via this pull request and earlier in the week was the user name-space VFS bits as prepping for this FUSE support for allowing fully unprivileged mounts. The individual patches can be looked at here for those interested.
