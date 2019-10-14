LLVM Adds An HTTP Server For Debuginfod

Written by Michael Larabel in LLVM on 11 July 2022 at 01:30 PM EDT. 10 Comments
Merged prior to the weekend into LLVM 15 was a basic web server implementation.

Similar to GNU Binutils 2.34 adding an optional HTTP server, LLVM 15 is adding a basic web server for debuginfod. In both cases this HTTP server is just for distributing ELF/DWARF debugging information and source code to clients. Developer clients can query the web servers for debug files not otherwise found locally on a given system. Debuginfod opens interesting and new capabilities for boosting developer workflows.

The GNU Debugger (GDB) added debuginfod integration, among other open-source developer tools embracing it. Arch Linux, Fedora, and Debian have been among the distributions embracing debuginfod.


Merged this past week was a minimal HTTP server for LLVM wrapping around cpp-httplib, a C++ header-only HTTP/HTTPS server and client library. With that there is now an LLVM debuginfod server available starting with LLVM 15.

Those wanting to learn more information on the debuginfo server background can see this 2019 Red Hat blog post.
