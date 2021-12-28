Intel Alder Lake N Audio Support Queued Ahead Of Linux 5.17
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 28 December 2021 at 02:15 PM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Queued into the sound subsystem's "for-next" branch ahead of the Linux 5.17 cycle are some Alder Lake audio updates.

First up, another variant of Alder Lake P has been added to the hda_intel driver. Alder Lake P support was already in place but another PCI ID ended up being introduced (0x51cd). That's now present for Linux 5.17 and can be easily back-ported if warranted.

Meanwhile Alder Lake N is seeing its initial audio support appear for Linux 5.17. The Alder Lake N support is just adding a new PCI ID (0x54c8) and the rule to use the DSP-based Sound Open Firmware (SOF) driver or the plain intel_hda driver for other systems. No other changes for Alder Lake N support are necessary from the sound side.

Intel has also been preparing Alder Lake N graphics support and other kernel additions needed for ADL-N but amounting to non-intrusive changes over the maturing Alder Lake S and P series support. Intel's N-Series processors are for their low-power, low-performance Celeron/Pentium class hardware.

The Linux 5.17 merge window formally opens up in January while the stable kernel should be out around the end of March.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Has A Number Of WiFi Improvements Ready For Linux 5.17
Sound Open Firmware 2.0 Released For The Intel-Led Open-Source DSP Stack
Intel Prepares More DG2 + XeHP Bits For Linux 5.17
Intel oneAPI Toolkits 2022 Released
Linux 5.17 Will Have An Important Intel P-State Update For Alder Lake Mobile CPUs
Intel's Lead Developer Of Their Linux Vulkan Driver Has Left The Company
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
systemd 250 Released With A Huge Number Of New Features, Improvements
Sway 1.7-rc1 Has Better Zero-Copy Direct Scanout, Drops "--my-next-gpu-wont-be-nvidia"
GNOME's Wayland Session Shows Potential For Better Battery Life Than With X.Org
Mold 1.0 Released As A Modern High-Speed Linker Alternative To GNU Gold, LLVM LLD
FGKASLR Is An Exciting Linux Kernel Improvement To Look Forward To In 2022
IO_uring Network Zero-Copy Transmit Continues Looking Great For Linux
Systemd 250 Piles On Yet More Features With New Release Candidate
Zstd 1.5.1 Released With Even More Performance Improvements