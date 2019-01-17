GNOME Software 3.31.2 Debuts With Flatpak Improvements, Many Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 17 January 2019 at 11:35 AM EST.
Now available for testing ahead of GNOME 3.32 in March is GNOME Software 3.31.2, the first development release for this "app store" / software center seeing its first release since v3.31.1 last October.

Given the time since the prior development release, GNOME Software 3.31.2 has a lot of fixes and other improvements in preparing for the 3.32.0 stable release.

On the Flatpak front there is now support for showing the permissions of installed Flatpak applications, Flatpak updates are now a single transaction and more code sharing with the CLI Flatpak utility, and various fixes to its Flatpak handling.

The GNOME Software 3.31.2 release also updates categories for the ESRA rating system, libxmlb is now used for parsing AppStream XML and that should result in lower memory use and a faster start-up, more robust PackageKit update loading code, and a wide range of fixes and other low-level improvements to this important application of the GNOME desktop.

More details on the GNOME Software 3.31.2 development release via this change-log.
