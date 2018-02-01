Open-Source Adreno A6xx GPU Support Posted

Recently I wrote about Qualcomm's Code Aurora working on Adreno A6xx GPU support and sure enough that has panned out with the initial patch series being posted for this latest-generation Qualcomm GPU architecture.
Jordan Crouse of Qualcomm/CodeAurora has posted the initial version of the Adreno A6xx open-source GPU driver support for Freedreno's MSM DRM driver. The A6xx support right now is catered towards the SDM845 SoC. The Snapdragon 845 SoC is coming out this quarter with its octa-core CPU design with custom cores based on ARM A75 + A55 and Adreno 630 graphics. The GPU is capable of OpenGL ES 3.2, OpenCL 2.0, and what Qualcomm said is "Vulkan 2".
At this point it's just the Direct Rendering Manager bits for the Adreno 600 series and not yet any Mesa/Gallium3D code and other Linux support for the Snapdragon 845 is still being assembled.
The initial A6xx support code is nearly five thousand lines of code: there's changes to registers, a "Graphics Management Unit" (GMU) handling power management and more, and other changes.
This initial stab at open-source GPU kernel driver support for the A6xx can be found on dri-devel.
