Flatpak 1.2 Likely Coming Around Year's End With New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 8 October 2018 at 02:28 PM EDT. Add A Comment
GNOME --
Prolific open-source developer Matthias Clasen at Red Hat has shared some of the post-1.0 plans for the Flatpak app sandboxing/distribution tech. As it stands now, Flatpak 1.2 will likely be out around the end of the calendar year with the next batch of features.

Flatpak developers have begun merging new feature work onto the Flatpak master branch. Some of the latest work includes better life-cycle control, logging and history support, file copy/paste and drag-n-drop, and a better test suite for regression testing.

Some of the other work being planned for Flatpak but not yet done is support for using the host OpenGL drivers via libcapsule, application renaming and end-of-life migration for apps, a Dconf/GSettings portal, a portal for web camera access, and greater test coverage.

Flatpak 1.2 with the features that are ready should be out around the end of the year with the developers hoping to get into a quarterly release cadence. More details on Clasen's blog.
