Fedora Has Formed A Minimization Team To Work On Shrinking Packaged Software

The newest initiative within the Fedora camp is a "Minimization Team" seeking to reduce the size of packaged applications, run-times, and other software available on Fedora Linux.
The hope of the Fedora Minimization Team is that they can lead to smaller containers, eliminating package dependencies where not necessary, and reducing the patching foot-print.
Their game plan will be to analyze dependencies of packages to see where there is the possible to avoid them, potentially creating module streams with slimmed down versions of packages like avoiding documentation, and other areas still being evaluated.
Those wishing to learn more about the Fedora minimization efforts or to get involved, see this mailing list post and their documentation.
1 Comment