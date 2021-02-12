Fedora's "Enterprise Linux Next" Taking Flight To Experiment With Next-Gen RHEL Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 12 February 2021 at 01:44 PM EST. Add A Comment
FEDORA --
Over the past year there has been much chatter about Enterprise Linux Next within the Fedora camp and now this special interest group (SIG) is finally getting underway.

Enterprise Linux Next driven by Red Hat with cooperation from Fedora developers is aimed to "achieve a continuously
bootstrappable RHEL release. Using the classic approach, RHEL is forked from Fedora and developed privately for some extended time before it re-emerges fully formed as a Product. Instead, we want to take advantage of Fedora’s Rawhide and advances in CI/CD technologies to fork and begin hardening of a RHEL release at any arbitrary moment."

The ELN documentation goes on to lay out the new buildroot and compose process for taking the Fedora Rawhide sources and spinning it into a Red Hat Enterprise Linux compose build.

Among the reasons for Fedora ELN are for helping to test possible future changes for RHEL, such as the raising the base CPU requirements and evaluating other system-wide changes (or "experiments" as noted by the documentation) in an easier and more streamlined manner.

The Fedora ELN SIG will be hosting weekly meetings, Red Hat / IBM is providing the resources around personnel and infrastructure, and the ELN membership will soon be sorted out. More details on the newly launched Fedora ELN SIG via the Fedora mailing list.
Add A Comment
Related News
Fedora 34 Will See HarfBuzz-Enabled FreeType As The Latest For This Huge Feature Release
Fedora 34 Cleared For Btrfs Zstd Compression By Default, DNF/RPM Copy-On-Write
Fedora 34 Planning For Better Font Rendering By Enabling HarfBuzz In FreeType
Fedora 34 To Ship An ISO With The i3 Window Manager
Fedora Looks To Overhaul Its Community Outreach
Facebook, Twitter Proposing CentOS Hyperscale SIG With Newer Packages + Other Changes
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Is Currently Hiring More Linux Engineers
helloSystem Wants To Be The "macOS of BSDs" With A Polished Desktop Experience
Linspire 10 Released - Claims Of "Most Meticulously Designed & Engineered FOSS Desktop"
Debian 10.8 Released With Dozens Of Fixes, Switches To More Parallel Build Process
Building The Linux Kernel With Clang Continues To Be Useful, New Features Pursued
It's 2021 And The Linux Kernel's Floppy Driver Is Still Seeing The Occasional Patch
Fedora 34 Will See HarfBuzz-Enabled FreeType As The Latest For This Huge Feature Release
There's Finally A Decent Vulkan Ray-Tracing Benchmark