Fedora's "Enterprise Linux Next" Taking Flight To Experiment With Next-Gen RHEL Changes

Over the past year there has been much chatter about Enterprise Linux Next within the Fedora camp and now this special interest group (SIG) is finally getting underway.
Enterprise Linux Next driven by Red Hat with cooperation from Fedora developers is aimed to "achieve a continuously
bootstrappable RHEL release. Using the classic approach, RHEL is forked from Fedora and developed privately for some extended time before it re-emerges fully formed as a Product. Instead, we want to take advantage of Fedora’s Rawhide and advances in CI/CD technologies to fork and begin hardening of a RHEL release at any arbitrary moment."
The ELN documentation goes on to lay out the new buildroot and compose process for taking the Fedora Rawhide sources and spinning it into a Red Hat Enterprise Linux compose build.
Among the reasons for Fedora ELN are for helping to test possible future changes for RHEL, such as the raising the base CPU requirements and evaluating other system-wide changes (or "experiments" as noted by the documentation) in an easier and more streamlined manner.
The Fedora ELN SIG will be hosting weekly meetings, Red Hat / IBM is providing the resources around personnel and infrastructure, and the ELN membership will soon be sorted out. More details on the newly launched Fedora ELN SIG via the Fedora mailing list.
