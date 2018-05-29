Some Of The Features Expected For Fedora 29

Fedora 28 was just released at the start of May but there is already a great deal of activity happening for Fedora 29, which is expected to be released by the end of October and with a beta release expected a month prior while feature development is ending around the middle of August.
While feature work on Fedora 29 in Rawhide is still young, here is some of what's expected to change with this next Fedora Linux installment:
- Defaulting to Dbus-Broker as the default D-Bus. D-Bus Broker has been worked on by the BUS1 crew as a D-Bus compatible message bus with greater performance and reliability but not the long-desired in-kernel IPC mechanism. D-Bus Broker has gotten into shape over the past year and will likely be the F29 default.
- Red Hat's continued Atomic Workstation work and modularity with what's now known as Team Silverblue. For Fedora 29 they hope to get to feature parity with the traditional Fedora Workstation.
- Making use of GNU Binutils 2.30 that was released earlier this year. While GCC 8 made it into Fedora 28, this piece of the GNU toolchain hadn't but will for F29.
- X.Org Server 1.20 sadly didn't make it in time for Fedora 28, but it most certainly will be found in Fedora 29 to provide much better XWayland support and other capabilities for those using X.Org on Fedora Workstation rather than the default Wayland-based session.
- On the Mesa side it will most likely be Mesa 18.2.x.
- From the kernel perspective it's most likely going to initially be with the Linux 4.18 kernel as the timing for Linux 4.19 will likely be too close, but as per usual tradition should be pushed down as a stable release update.
- Moving their Py3 stack from Python 3.6 to Python 3.7.
- Updating other key packages like Ruby on Rails 5.2, MySQL 8.0, and more.
- An IoT edition of Fedora for the growing Internet of Things presence.
As Fedora 29 development progresses, you will certainly be hearing more on Phoronix followed by our usual benchmarking around release time.
