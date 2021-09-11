CoreCtrl 1.2 Brings Support For More Sensors, Voltage Offsets
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 11 September 2021 at 07:45 AM EDT. 6 Comments
CoreCtrl 1.2 was released this week as the open-source, independently-developed application for exposing more sensor support on Linux and offering various controls aroudnd over/under-clocking and other tuning. At the moment CoreCtrl is primarily focused on making the most use of AMD Radeon GPUs under Linux with some options not otherwise readily available on the platform.

CoreCtrl continues to offer some basic CPU tuning options while as of v1.2 is primarily focused on making the most out of AMD Radeon GPUs around fan / frequency / power options. Moving forward this program still aims to support other non-AMD GPUs, more CPUs, and other hardware controls.


With this week's CoreCtrl 1.2 release there is now support for GPU memory and junction sensors, GPU voltage sneosr support, and UI improvements for sensors like color-coding the sensor types.

CoreCtrl 1.2 also improves its OverDrive controls and in turn now gets clock controls working for Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards. Voltage offset support was also added that in turn benefits the Radeon RX 6000 series as well.

With CoreCtrl 1.2 is also now the notion of a "noop" control for select components if they are to be managed by external / non-CoreCtrl programs.

Downloads and more details on CoreCtrl 1.2 at the project's Gitlab.
