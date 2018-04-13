There's Finally A Device Using Broadcom's VideoCore V GPU
13 April 2018
The past year we have been covering the development of the VC5 open-source Linux graphics driver stack for Broadcom's unreleased "VideoCore V" GPU, succeeding the VideoCore IV GPU most notably found on Raspberry Pi boards. Disappointing readers though has been the lack of availability for VC5 hardware, but that's beginning to change.

Phoronix reader Benjamin pointed out that there is now a VideoCore V device shipping. This device is the Com Hem TV Hub, which runs Android TV and is powered by the Broadcom BCM7271 with a quad-core 1.6GHz processor and VideoCore V V3D-520 graphics hardware. This TV set-top device has 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and supports 4K content.

More details on this Swedish TV device can be found via this Android TV site.


It doesn't state though if the Com Hem TV Hub is making use of the open-source VC5 DRM/Gallium3D code or is using some proprietary Broadcom driver alternative... But hopefully this is only the start now of seeing more hardware come about with this newer VideoCore GPU that properly supports desktop OpenGL, OpenCL, and Vulkan.
