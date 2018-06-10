AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Ships Latest Fixes, Optimizations
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 10 June 2018 at 09:06 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RADEON --
The AMD Radeon driver developers maintaining the open-source AMDVLK Vulkan Linux driver have pushed out their latest week's worth of changes.

On Friday was their usual push of the latest LLVM/XGL/PAL code-bases making up this Radeon Vulkan open-source driver that is an alternative to the Mesa-based RADV driver.

On the XGL side there is a barrier optimization to avoid unnecessary cache flushes / invalidations, defaulting to new LLVM dimension aware image intrinsics, adding mGPU support for VkDeviceGroupBindSparseInfo, an option in the LLVM Pipeline Compiler (LLPC) to set the loop unroll count, fixing an issue with sparse texture support, and other fixes.

The Platform Abstraction Layer (PAL) has received a variety of fixes, updated PM4 packet headers, an indirect allocator utility class, and other code improvements.

The AMDVLK build instructions for this latest open-source Vulkan driver code can be found via GitHub.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Radeon News
RADV Vulkan Driver Should Now Work Much Better With DXVK For Direct3D 11 Wine Gaming
Does Forcing "High" DPM Performance Help Out Your AMDGPU Performance?
ROCm 1.8.1 Released With Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Support
GCN 1.1 On AMDGPU DRM Driver To Now Default To PowerPlay
Another Week's Worth Of AMDVLK Improvements Published, More Sparse Texture Work
AMDGPU On Linux 4.18 To Offer Greater Vega Power Savings, DisplayPort 1.4 Fixes
Popular News This Week
Apple Deprecates OpenGL & OpenCL
ReactOS Is Finally Able To Build Itself
Microsoft Has Reportedly Reached A Deal To Acquire GitHub
GIMP Jumps Aboard The GitLab Bandwagon
Plenty Of Sound Changes To Be Heard With Linux 4.18
Initial Vulkan Performance On macOS With Dota 2 Is Looking Very Good