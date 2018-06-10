AMDVLK Vulkan Driver Ships Latest Fixes, Optimizations

The AMD Radeon driver developers maintaining the open-source AMDVLK Vulkan Linux driver have pushed out their latest week's worth of changes.
On Friday was their usual push of the latest LLVM/XGL/PAL code-bases making up this Radeon Vulkan open-source driver that is an alternative to the Mesa-based RADV driver.
On the XGL side there is a barrier optimization to avoid unnecessary cache flushes / invalidations, defaulting to new LLVM dimension aware image intrinsics, adding mGPU support for VkDeviceGroupBindSparseInfo, an option in the LLVM Pipeline Compiler (LLPC) to set the loop unroll count, fixing an issue with sparse texture support, and other fixes.
The Platform Abstraction Layer (PAL) has received a variety of fixes, updated PM4 packet headers, an indirect allocator utility class, and other code improvements.
The AMDVLK build instructions for this latest open-source Vulkan driver code can be found via GitHub.
