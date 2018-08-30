While still waiting on the ROCm 1.9 release to happen, version 1.8.3 of the Radeon Open Compute stack was released for Linux systems.
This latest point release to ROCm 1.8 comes just to fix a build regression against the latest Ubuntu 18.04 kernel update.
ROCm 1.8.2 brought early support for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS but the ROCm kernel bits ended up breaking with Ubuntu 18.04's 4.15.0-33-generic update. ROCm 1.8.3 has been released to fix that breakage against the latest point release in Ubuntu 18.04 Bionic Beaver.
No other changes in ROCm 1.8.3 have been noted by AMD. Instructions on setting up this open-source OpenCL/compute stack for newer Radeon graphics cards can be found via ROCm on GitHub.
