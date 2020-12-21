For those running PostgreSQL database servers (and potentially similar workloads) on AMD EPYC servers, Linux 5.11 is bringing a very nice Christmas gift in the form of better performance for at least some 2P server configurations.
We are just half-way through the Linux 5.11 merge window with new code continuing to land, but already I've been running Linux 5.11 Git benchmarks on a number of systems in looking for any prominent performance improvements as a result of the new feature code or any signs of performance regressions... One area where I am seeing definite improvement with Linux 5.11 is on the PostgreSQL database server performance for at least AMD EPYC 2P servers.
I am still running more tests and in varying configurations, but for cases like EPYC 7F62 2P and EPYC 7742 2P with speedy NVMe SSD drives, I have been seeing nice uplift from PostgreSQL on Linux 5.11. I haven't yet bisected the cause to see if it's some improvement with the block layer or underlying file-system with Linux 5.11 or quite possibly coming as a result of scheduler improvements and the other changes that cycle so far like the Schedutil work for AMD frequency invariance as one possibility that comes to mind.
In any case, there is some nice PostgreSQL uplift being seen on Linux 5.11 from my preliminary testing. Here are some of the numbers when using an AMD EPYC 7F72 2P setup with a WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD:
Seeing better throughput...
And better latency with AMD EPYC PostgreSQL on Linux 5.11.
I didn't see similar uplift out of MySQL/MariaDB but those numbers were flat. Outside of database workloads, the Linux 5.10 vs. 5.11 numbers were largely flat but I am ramping up testing as the new feature material settles down. I'm continuing to explore the AMD EPYC (and Intel Xeon) performance on Linux 5.11 especially once the merge window has passed. I'll be running many Linux 5.11 benchmarks through the holidays, so stay tuned.
3 Comments