8-Way Spring 2020 Linux Distribution Performance Comparison With 240+ Benchmarks
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 6 May 2020. Page 1 of 10. 20 Comments

Given the recent releases of Fedora 32, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Manjaro 20.0, and others, here is a fresh eight-way Linux distribution benchmark comparison.

The Linux distributions benchmarked this round included Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Fedora Workstation 32, openSUSE Tumbleweed, CentOS Stream, Manjaro 20.0, Debian Testing, Clear Linux 32910, and EndeavourOS Rolling.

Each Linux distribution was cleanly installed and run "out of the box" for seeing how the default performance compares between these 2020 Linux distributions. The same system was obviously used throughout testing and that system for this article was the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X with ASUS ROG ZENITH II EXTREME motherboard, 64GB of RAM, 1TB Corsair Force MP600 NVMe SSD, and Radeon RX 5500 graphics.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite dozens of different benchmarks were run on the operating systems under test. It's quite straight-forward so let us jump straight to the results.


Related Articles
Fedora 32 vs. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Engaged In Some Healthy Competition Over Performance
Pop!_OS 20.04 Beta Benchmarks On The System76 Thelio Major
Ubuntu Server 20.04 CPU Security Mitigation Performance Impact
The Desktop CPU Security Mitigation Impact On Ubuntu 20.04
Ubuntu 18.04 vs. 20.04 LTS Performance Preview With Intel Xeon Scalable
Intel Core i9 10980XE: FreeBSD 12.1 vs. GhostBSD 12.02 vs. DragonFlyBSD vs. Ubuntu Linux Benchmarks

Trending Linux News
Valve Updates Steam Survey Data For April With A Slight Linux Increase
Enlightenment 0.24 Alpha Released For This X11 Window Manager / Wayland Compositor
Linux 5.8 Will Finally Be Able To Control ThinkPad Laptops With Dual Fans
Linux Device Mapper Adding An "Emulated Block Size" Target
AMD Working With GNU Developers To Provide More Robust Runtime Detection For Better Performance
OpenIndiana Hipster 2020.04 Released To Phase Out Python 2, GCC7 As Base Compiler
Inkscape 1.0 Released For This Wildly Successful Vector Graphics Program
Linux 5.7-rc4 Released As A Pleasantly Calm Kernel