8-Way Spring 2020 Linux Distribution Performance Comparison With 240+ Benchmarks

Given the recent releases of Fedora 32, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Manjaro 20.0, and others, here is a fresh eight-way Linux distribution benchmark comparison.

The Linux distributions benchmarked this round included Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Fedora Workstation 32, openSUSE Tumbleweed, CentOS Stream, Manjaro 20.0, Debian Testing, Clear Linux 32910, and EndeavourOS Rolling.

Each Linux distribution was cleanly installed and run "out of the box" for seeing how the default performance compares between these 2020 Linux distributions. The same system was obviously used throughout testing and that system for this article was the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X with ASUS ROG ZENITH II EXTREME motherboard, 64GB of RAM, 1TB Corsair Force MP600 NVMe SSD, and Radeon RX 5500 graphics.

JavaScript is required to view these results or log-in to Phoronix Premium.

Via the Phoronix Test Suite dozens of different benchmarks were run on the operating systems under test. It's quite straight-forward so let us jump straight to the results.