Open-Source NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2000 "Turing" 3D Driver Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 22 June 2020. Page 1 of 3. 14 Comments

Going back to the end of 2018 was initial open-source "Nouveau" driver work on RTX 2000 / Turing GPUs as of Linux 5.0. But due to the lack of signed firmware images at the time, there was no actual hardware acceleration but just display/modesetting. The accelerated Turing support has come together recent so now here are benchmarks showing the open-source GeForce RTX 2060 and RTX 2080 performance of this open-source driver compared to the proprietary official driver.

The accelerated RTX 2000 series support on the kernel side came at the start of the year for Linux 5.6 with the necessary changes in place. That came as NVIDIA finally published their signed, binary-only firmware for the GeForce GTX 1600 and RTX 2000 series GPUs.

Beyond Linux 5.6+ and the binary blobs in linux-firmware.git, only as of earlier this month did Mesa's NVC0 Gallium3D driver finally see Volta and Turing support merged for allowing 3D (and basic compute) to work on these newer NVIDIA GPUs. That Nouveau Gallium3D support is there for Mesa 20.2 due to be released at the end of August.

For your pleasure today are benchmarks of Linux 5.7 paired with Mesa 20.2-devel Git as of this weekend and linux-firmware.git for providing the basic open-source NVIDIA Turing support offered at this point by the open-source community. But there are several important caveats:

- The most pressing limitation remains that has been in place since the GTX 900 "Maxwell" series since NVIDIA began requiring signed firmware images... There isn't any re-clocking support yet. That means for GTX 900 through RTX 2000 series, the Nouveau kernel driver is bound to running at the boot clock frequencies that are generally very low due to not being able to properly handle power management with the graphics cards due to the signed firmware restrictions. We'll see if NVIDIA has a solution to announce soon or not, but right now this is the number one limitation for this open-source driver as you will see from the results.

- There isn't any open-source Vulkan driver (yet). So for right now you just have the OpenGL driver while many newer Linux games require Vulkan or the likes of DXVK with Vulkan for a better Steam Play gaming experience. There is some work going on that will help in the Vulkan direction like Nouveau's NIR support coming together, but for right now there is no Nouveau Vulkan driver for end-users.

- The Nouveau support is only exposing OpenGL 4.3 pending formal compliance with newer versions of the specification.

Meanwhile using NVIDIA's official but proprietary Linux driver will yield full support for the GPU. These benchmarks are putting the NVIDIA 440.82 proprietary driver against the Linux 5.7 + Mesa 20.2-devel open-source driver stack with various OpenGL games and other test cases. The GeForce RTX 2060 and RTX 2080 graphics cards were used for reference purposes.


Related Articles
AMD Radeon Linux Gaming Performance On Mesa 20.1 Looking Good With RADV+ACO
Radeon Software 20.10 vs. Upstream Linux AMD Radeon OpenGL / Vulkan Performance
Linux 5.7 Delivering Some Gaming Performance Gains For AMD Radeon Navi GPUs
RADV+ACO Outperforming AMDVLK, AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan Drivers For X-Plane 11.50 Flight Simulator
Vulkan Ray-Tracing Arrives With New Khronos Extension
Mesa 20.1-dev RADV vs. RADV+ACO vs. AMDVLK vs. AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan Radeon Linux Gaming Performance

Trending Linux News
A NVIDIA Engineer In His Spare Time Wrote A Vulkan Driver That Works On Older Raspberry Pi
Firefox Private Network Is Now Official As Mozilla VPN
VideoLAN Now Developing "libndi" For NDI Video Stream Handling
Latest Slab Cgroup Memory Controller Patches Saving ~1GB RAM Per Host On Facebook Servers
Xfce's Xfdesktop 4.15 Released
GNOME's Mutter Sees More Cleaning That Ultimately Could Help Foster Vulkan Support
LLVM Developers Plotting Path Forward For Moving To A New Git Branch Name
It's Looking Like FSGSBASE Support Might Finally Land In Linux 5.9