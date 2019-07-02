A few years back we looked at the ASUS ZenScreen USB-C Portable Monitor that took until recently when it began playing working nicely on Linux due to its DisplayLink hardware and also the state of Type-C DP AlternateMode support at the time. What we've been trying out over the past week has been the Odake BladeX as a much more interesting portable monitor: it's a 15.6-inch display in 1080p and 4K options that also supports native HDMI input and other functionality unmatched by the ZenScreen.

The Odake BladeX is a lightweight (1.89lb) display that is only 4.5mm thick and has a built-in battery/speakers as part of its stand, supports USB-C and HDMI inputs, and can easily work in portrait and landscape modes. A battery is found on the unit should you be using just a HDMI input where obviously there isn't power provided over the single cable, which is different from the ZenScreen relying upon USB-C with the DisplayLink hardware.