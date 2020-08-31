NVIDIA 450 Series Linux Driver OpenCL/CUDA/OptiX Performance On Pascal/Turing
With last week having delivered some current NVIDIA Linux gaming performance metrics ahead of the anticipated GeForce RTX 3000 "Ampere" series launch this week, here are some fresh compute metrics for those interested.

Following the tests last week looking at the OpenGL/Vulkan gaming performance, this article is simply providing some fresh OpenCL/CUDA/OptiX metrics for Pascal and Turing graphics cards on the very latest Linux driver. Ubuntu 20.04 LTS was used for all testing with the Linux 5.4 kernel and the NVIDIA 450.66 driver is the latest public driver as of testing time.

Besides having these results standalone for those interested or may be interested in these metrics as the prices on these soon-to-be previous generation GPUs fall or fill used marketplaces, with the Phoronix Test Suite you can easily compare your own Linux system(s) performance against all the data points in this article. Just NVIDIA consumer GPUs were tested due to hardware availability.

- GeForce GTX 1070
- GeForce GTX 1080
- GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER
- GeForce GTX 1660
- GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER
- GeForce RTX 2060
- GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER
- GeForce RTX 2070
- GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER
- GeForce RTX 2080
- GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER
- GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
- GeForce TITAN RTX

To compare your own system's performance against all of the results to be shown, with the Phoronix Test Suite installed simply run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 2008319-FI-NVIDIACOM78.


