GravityMark OpenGL/Vulkan Performance For NVIDIA RTX 30 vs. AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 18 June 2021.

A few days ago I wrote about GravityMark as a new cross-API GPU benchmark from a former Unigine developer. Being curious about the Linux GPU driver performance for this benchmark that is focused on delivering maximum GPU acceleration support, I ran some benchmarks on the latest NVIDIA GeForce and AMD Radeon graphics cards with this benchmark for OpenGL and Vulkan.

For this initial round of Tellusim GravityMark benchmarking I was using the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series I had available for testing, which is the complete line-up for both the latest AMD and NVIDIA GPUs sans still not having any RX 6900 XT.

On the NVIDIA side was their 465.31 public Linux driver release. On the AMD side was using Linux 5.13 Git with Mesa 21.2-devel from the Oibaf PPA for the latest RadeonSI Gallium3D OpenGL and RADV Vulkan driver support. Tests were off a Ryzen 9 5900X system running Ubuntu 21.04.

These benchmarks are primarily for reference purposes for our initial encounter with this new cross-platform, cross-API graphics benchmark. Those wishing to try out GravityMark can find it from the Tellusim site.


