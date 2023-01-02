NVIDIA Gaming/GPU Performance: Windows 11 vs. Ubuntu Linux Benchmarks

Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

Last week was a fresh look at the AMD Radeon graphics/gaming performance between Windows and Linux using the very latest drivers. Today the testing wrapped up from some holiday benchmarking looking at the NVIDIA GeForce performance under Windows 11 and Ubuntu 22.10 Linux for how the drivers on both operating systems are currently competing.

This round of testing was using the latest NVIDIA drivers on each platform: NVIDIA 527.56 on Windows 11 Pro and the NVIDIA 525.60.11 Linux driver running on Ubuntu 22.10. The same system was used throughout testing with the Intel Core i9 13900K "Raptor Lake" processor, ASUS PRIME Z790-P WIFI, 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 Corsair memory, 2TB Solidigm P44 Pro NVMe SSD, and the graphics cards under test.

For this testing the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Founder's Edition cards were tested on each OS. Unfortunately NVIDIA has yet to supply any GeForce RTX 40 series hardware for Linux testing so those newest Ampere graphics cards have yet to be tested by me for Linux compatibility/performance.



There were less game compatibility headaches this round with the NVIDIA driver testing but not quite perfect.

In addition to a variety of games and graphics benchmarks under both Windows 11 and Ubuntu Linux, a number of GPGPU/compute benchmarks follow in this article like the Blender 3.4 rendering performance under each OS and some OpenCL benchmarks. Thanks to no headaches over game compatibility problems or driver issues, this comparison also features a larger assortment of Steam Play titles than in last week's Radeon comparison.