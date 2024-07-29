As noted in yesterday's launch-day AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 review with 100+ benchmarks, I've also been testing an AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 Zen 5 laptop too. Here are those initial benchmarks of the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 as the 10-core / 20-thread laptop Zen 5 SoC. Like with the HX 370 testing, the Ryzen AI 9 365 continues to reinforce the great power efficiency uplift of Zen 5 as one of the most exciting advancements. In fact, for many benchmarks the Ryzen AI 9 365 was delivering even greater performance per Watt than the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.

The AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 is a 10-core / 20-thread laptop SoC made up of four Zen 5 cores and six Zen 5C cores. That's slightly cut-down from the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 having four Zen 5 cores and then eight Zen 5C cores for 12-cores / 24-threads. The Ryzen AI 9 365 also only boosts up to 5.0GHz compared to 5.1GHz with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. The Ryzen AI 9 365 also only has a 10MB L2 cache compared to 12MB with the HX 370 while both SoCs have a 24MB L3 cache.

The Ryzen AI 9 365 has a 28 Watt default TDP like the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 while laptop vendors can customize the TDP in the range of 15 to 54 Watts.

The graphics capabilities of the Ryzen AI 9 365 are slightly cut-down from the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. The flagship has Radeon 890M graphics made up of 16 graphics cores while the Ryzen AI 9 365 has Radeon 880M graphics made up of 12 cores but still clocking to 2.9GHz. The Ryzen AI NPU with the Ryzen AI 9 365 is still rated for up to 50 TOPS like the HX 370.

I pre-ordered the ASUS Zenbook S 16 with Ryzen AI 9 365 for Linux testing. The Zenbook S 16 with Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 kindly arrived from AMD for review, so now it's a nice look at the Ryzen AI 300 series line-up. There is also the Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 but that simply offers additional NPU performance over the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370.

The ASUS Zenbook S 16 with Ryzen AI 9 365 retails for $1399 with 24GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. The ASUS Zenbook S 16 with Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and 32GB of RAM retails for $1699 USD. So a $300 difference for two additional Zen 5C cores, slightly higher boost frequency, and the Radeon 890M graphics plus 8GB more of system memory. Otherwise these ASUS Zenbook S 16 laptops are nearly identical besides the SoC and RAM with both having a 16-inch 3K OLED display, thin lightweight design, and chassis made of Ceraluminum.

See yesterday's AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 review for more details on the Linux support. The Ryzen AI 9 365 is in the same boat. Basically with an up-to-date Linux operating system you can enjoy smooth sailing with the Ryzen AI 300 series -- besides needing the out-of-tree AMD XDNA software stack if caring about the NPU support, that upstreaming effort is ongoing. The main caveat is needing Linux 6.10+ and Mesa 24.1+ if the Ryzen AI 300 series laptop is using the AMD Radeon 800M series integrated graphics.

The ASUS Zenbook S1 6 keyboard, touchpad, WiFi, and other functionality were all working fine otherwise out-of-the-box on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS with the Linux 6.8 kernel.