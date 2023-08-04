ClamAV 1.2 Adding Support For UDF Partitions, New systemd Timer

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 4 August 2023 at 01:21 PM EDT.
For those making use of the open-source, cross-platform ClamAV anti-virus/anti-malware software backed by Cisco, the first release candidate of ClamAV 1.2 is now available for testing.

Just months after ClamAV 1.1, ClamAV 1.2 is on the way with several new features. ClamAV 1.2 adds support for extracting Universal Disk Format (UDF) partitions, adds an option to alter the size of ClamAV's clean file caching, adds a new systemd timer for running Freshclam updates without putting Freshclam in the background, raising the MaxScanSize limit so the amount of data scanned when scanning a file can be greater than 4GB, and various other updates and fixes.

Downloads and more details with today's ClamAV 1.2 release candidate via GitHub.
