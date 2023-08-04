Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
ClamAV 1.2 Adding Support For UDF Partitions, New systemd Timer
Just months after ClamAV 1.1, ClamAV 1.2 is on the way with several new features. ClamAV 1.2 adds support for extracting Universal Disk Format (UDF) partitions, adds an option to alter the size of ClamAV's clean file caching, adds a new systemd timer for running Freshclam updates without putting Freshclam in the background, raising the MaxScanSize limit so the amount of data scanned when scanning a file can be greater than 4GB, and various other updates and fixes.
Downloads and more details with today's ClamAV 1.2 release candidate via GitHub.