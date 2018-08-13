As expected, the CPU temperature monitoring support within the "k10temp" hwmon driver has seen the patches sent in today to be updated for the AMD Threadripper 2900 series CPU support. These patches are going into the Linux 4.19 kernel merge window but slated to be back-ported to the currently supported stable kernel series.
The k10temp driver will report a CPU core temperature 27 degrees higher than it actually is, on unpatched kernels, for the new Threadripper 2 hardware. As covered, that's expected to be the lone compatibility issue with the new Threadripper processors on Linux. So just be aware of this temperature offset if soon buying a Threadripper 2990WX or 2950X given the high wattage of these CPUs as to not be startled if initially seeing a CPU temperature that is higher than expected.
These patches will work not only for the Threadripper 2950X and 2990WX but also with the 2920X and 2970WX launching later in the year with the same Tctl offset. The patches were sent in overnight as hwmon fixes for Linux 4.19 but as stated are copied to the Linux stable list so they should be back-ported for 4.18 point releases and earlier in the very near future.
Stay tuned for our Threadripper 2950X and 2990WX Linux benchmarks coming up very shortly with that embargo soon expiring.
