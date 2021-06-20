Linus Torvalds is celebrating Father's Day by releasing Linux 5.13-rc7. Kernel maintainers and testers managed to keep him happy the father of Linux happy this week by keeping to a small change set for this late-stage release candidate.
Torvalds wrote in the 5.13-rc7 announcement, "So we've had a very calm last week, and in fact if it hadn't been for the networking side, it would have been positively tiny. Just over half the commits are from the networking tree, and honestly, though networking changes dominate, it's not like there's a ton of networking changes - it's all pretty small. The two largest commits are a revert and a code movement patch for a build issue."
If this keeps up, Linux 5.13 stable could be released next Sunday without having to resort to a 5.13-rc8 that would otherwise put out the final release to 4 July.
Among the fixes added to Linux 5.13-rc7 are more fixes to the messy FPU/XSTATE code and a lot of other mostly mundane fixes.
See our Linux 5.13 feature overview to learn more about the changes in store for this summer 2021 kernel version.
