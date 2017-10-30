Linux 4.14-rc7 Released: Final Likely In Two Weeks
Linux 4.14-rc7 is now available as the latest weekly test release of the Linux 4.14 LTS kernel.

Linux 4.14-rc7 is calmer than the past few release candidates, but Torvalds has expressed this will likely be a cycle going up to an RC8 rather than going ahead and just tagging Linux 4.14.0 next weekend. He says it would need to be super quiet in the week ahead for him to go ahead with the stable release next Sunday. Linux 4.14 has been a very busy cycle with a ton of new features plus is a Long Term Support release, so more than likely 4.14-rc8 next Sunday and then the official release the following week. That pegs the official release date as 12 November followed by the opening of the merge window for Linux 4.15.

The 4.14-rc7 announcement can be read at lkml.iu.edu. See our Linux 4.14 feature overview for a rundown of all the exciting work in this kernel update. More Linux 4.14 kernel benchmarks forthcoming.
