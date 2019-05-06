Intel Baytrail & Cherrytrail Systems Can Now Correctly Hibernate Again Under Linux

Baytrail era systems have been a bit notorious on Linux but at least one recent regression is now resolved that for the past few kernel releases had broke hibernation support for Intel Baytrail and Cherrytrail SoC systems.
Baytrail systems have seen a number of issues under Linux like random freezing on newer kernels, different peripherals not being punctually supported, some Bay Trail tablets having UEFI issues, etc. The latest Baytrail (and Cherrytrail) problem has been hibernation not working correctly since Linux 4.19~4.20.
There's been bug reports for months while now with Linux 5.2 a fix is in place and will presumably be back-ported to the recent kernel series. Red Hat's Hans de Goede addressed the regression that stems from some changes to the ACPI LPSS functions called.
The fix is in the ACPI updates for the Linux 5.2 merge window if you are a Baytrail/Cherrytrail owner looking for a fix right away.
