AMD Frequency Invariance Support Comes With Linux 5.11
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 16 December 2020 at 04:01 PM EST. 1 Comment
AMD --
The previously reported on work for frequency invariance calculations for AMD CPUs with a focus on the AMD EPYC 7002 series has been merged for Linux 5.11 as part of the "sched/core" material.

Following all of the Intel Linux kernel work in recent months around frequency invariance handling for more accurate load tracking and making more accurate frequency scaling decisions, the initial AMD implementation is here with Linux 5.11 as part of the core scheduler updates. In basic terms, the frequency invariance calculation is for addressing the issue of tasks appearing larger if the CPU is running slower so the frequency invariance takes into account the current frequency relative to the maximum possible frequency.

With the AMD implementation the frequency invariance support is relying on a numerical performance state value (0 to 255) as opposed to looking at the current CPU frequency relative to the maximum frequency. ACPI's Collaborative Processor Performance Control interface is queried for that performance state information, but not to be confused with AMD's prior work on their own Zen 2 CPPC CPUFreq driver that seemingly has been dropped for the time being. Due to the use of ACPI CPPC information, this frequency invariance calculation is limited to Zen 2 (and newer) AMD CPUs.

The main user of this support for now is with the CPUFreq "Schedutil" governor that allows making use of the frequency-invariant information for smarter CPU frequency scaling decisions. I'll be running such benchmarks soon once the Linux 5.11 merge window settles down.


This pull was mainlined with the AMD CPU frequency invariance calculation support work by AMD and SUSE. The Linux 5.11 core scheduler updates also include topology and NUMA improvements, better robustness for the global CPU priority tracking, and other mostly small enhancements this cycle.
1 Comment
Related News
AMD SB-TSI Sensor Driver Set To Appear With Linux 5.11
AMD Provides A CPU-Based HIP Implementation For When Lacking A GPU
Mesa 21.0 Begins Landing Optimizations For AMD Smart Access Memory
The AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Continue To Impress On Linux
A Quick Look At The Spectre Mitigation State For AMD Zen 3 On Windows 10
Initial AMD Zen 3 Support Successfully Lands In GCC 11
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
CentOS 8 Ending Next Year To Focus Shift On CentOS Stream
Cyberpunk 2077 Can Run On Linux With Steam Play's Proton 5.13-4
Oracle Linux Looking To Attract CentOS Users Looking For Alternatives
The 10 Most Interesting Features Of Linux 5.10
Linux 5.10 LTS Released As One Of The Biggest Kernel Releases In A While
The AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Continue To Impress On Linux
AMD Provides A CPU-Based HIP Implementation For When Lacking A GPU
Google Comes Up With A Metric For Gauging Critical Open-Source Projects