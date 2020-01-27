SUSE's Borislav Petkov sent in the (Reliability, Availability and Serviceability) updates for the Linux 5.6 kernel on this first day of the new merge window.
Notable to the RAS pull is the AMD Family 19h support in the AMD EDAC driver. Up to now Zen / Zen+ / Zen 2 has been Family 17h CPUs but for Zen 3 and beyond it's looking like it will be treated as Family 19h. With Linux 5.6 this early enablement is underway beginning with their memory EDAC (Error Detection And Correction) driver code.
This initial AMD F19h support is mostly adding in new PCI IDs and other changes for Family 19h 00h through 0Fh support. No juicy hardware details are revealed as part of these early patches. There isn't much more on the Linux 5.6 front in regards to Family 19h but we anticipate that to change this summer with Linux 5.7... Stay tuned as always to Phoronix for bleeding edge kernel development news.
The RAS pull also has various other MCE fixes and code clean-ups throughout but nothing else as exciting as seeing a new family of CPUs brought up.
