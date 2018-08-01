Linux Will Finally Report Temperatures For Certain AMD Excavator CPUs
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 3 September 2018 at 02:36 PM EDT. 1 Comment
AMD --
Besides the Linux "k10temp" AMD CPU temperature reporting driver recently seeing support for Threadripper 2 temperature monitoring, much older Excavator (Bulldozer 4th Gen) processors will now see working CPU temperature reporting for select models.

While AMD Excavator CPUs came out in 2015, particularly in the APU form like Carrizo, not all of these models have had working CPU temperature reporting even with the latest Linux kernel code. Excavator CPUs in the Family 15h (Bulldozer) have a CPUID model between 60h and 6Fh and newer revisions between 70h and 7Fh. But the k10temp Linux driver up to now has just been checking for 60h and 70h, not any of the other model numbers.

While 60h/70h seems to cover most of the Excavator parts, there have been some APUs like the A10-9620P that have a Model 65h number and thus haven't been supported by k10temp due to failing this simple check.

But now there's a patch pending to correct the behavior of the k10temp driver so it properly checks for the entire range of Excavator models. Hopefully this will work its way into Linux 4.19 and for back-porting as a "fix" for those still relying upon this last generation of Bulldozer processors.

It seems temperature reporting under Linux hasn't been the highest priority for AMD with the missing Threadripper support for recent CPUs but also this Excavator incident and just with Linux 4.18 came temperature support for Stoney and Bristol Ridge, more older AMD APUs. These patches as well haven't been coming from AMD but rather Guenter Roeck and other hwmon subsystem developers.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related AMD News
AMD ROCm 1.8.3 Released To Fix Breakage With Latest Ubuntu 18.04 Kernel
Linux 4.18.6 Kernel To Properly Report AMD Threadripper 2 CPU Temperature
More AMDGPU Work For Linux 4.19 Has VCN + PSP Firmware Hookup For Future Hardware
The Linux Benchmarking Continues On The Threadripper 2950X & 2990WX
Threadripper 2900 Series Temperature Monitoring Sent In For Linux 4.19 Then Backported
Linux EDAC Support For AMD's Great Horned Owl
Popular News This Week
Linux 4.18 Is Appearing To Cause Problems For Those Running Older CPUs
Router7: A Home Internet Router Platform Written Entirely In Golang
VLC Saw A Lot Of Exciting Work Thanks To Google Summer of Code 2018
FreeBSD DRM Is Causing A Load Of In-Fighting This Week
KaOS 2018.08 Released As One Of The Great KDE Linux Distributions
Experimental Code Allows Vulkan-Accelerated Gecko/Firefox On Linux