AMD Announces Ryzen 5000 Series Mobile Processors, Previews EPYC Milan
Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 12 January 2021 at 11:51 AM EST. Add A Comment
Following Intel's product announcements yesterday, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su providing her virtual keynote this morning for the virtual CES 2021. Here are the highlights for how AMD is aiming to make 2021 even more exciting than their prior stellar year.

Highlights from the CES 2021 keynote are below. Sadly, some areas of the presentation are light on technical details, but looking forward to learning more and getting our hands on the new hardware for Linux testing when the time comes. Highlights include:

- The Ryzen 5000 mobile series processors, a.k.a. Zen 3 mobile, will appear in the weeks ahead. The new Ryzen mobile processors feature up to eight physical cores. Given the successes of the Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors and improving Linux support, very excited for them and intend to pickup a Ryzen 5000 series notebook for Linux testing/benchmarking.

- The Ryzen 7 5800U mobile processor is 7~44% faster for various tasks over the Intel Core i7 1185G7 Tiger Lake depending upon workload.

- The new Ryzen "HX" mobile processors are unlocked and allow for overclocking. The Ryzen 9 5900HX has 8c/16t and boosts up to 4.6GHz.

- Ryzen 5000 series laptops will start shipping in February.

- RDNA 2 graphics are coming to notebooks... Confirming more RDNA 2 desktop graphics are also coming to market in H1.

- AMD "previewed" 3rd Gen EPYC Milan. EPYC Milan in one 32-core 2P test was 68% faster than the comparable Intel Xeon Scalable. EPYC Milan is still on track for launching later in Q1.

Below is the virtual keynote in full.

