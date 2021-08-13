GeForce RTX 30 vs. AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Vulkan Ray-Tracing On Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Display Drivers on 13 August 2021. Page 1 of 4. 11 Comments

Given this week's launch of the Radeon RX 6600 XT and that also bringing the new Radeon Software for Linux 21.30 driver, I was curious to see how the Vulkan ray-tracing performance compares now against the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series on Linux.

While many Radeon Linux gamers prefer using the Mesa RADV Vulkan driver for its competitive performance, Valve developers contributing optimizations and improvements to the RADV driver, and it being found out-of-the-box by all major Linux distributions, ray-tracing support is one of the advantages to using the Radeon Software for Linux packaged driver.

This spring the Radeon Software for Linux packaged driver added Vulkan ray-tracing support within its "PRO" closed-source Vulkan driver. AMD has not yet added any ray-tracing support to the AMDVLK driver that shares the same sources but as part of the open-source strategy uses the AMDGPU LLVM shader compiler back-end rather than their internal shader compiler back-end.

RADV has been working on ray-tracing support but it's currently very slow. Thus for now that leases the AMD Radeon Vulkan packaged (closed-source) driver on Linux if wanting to use Vulkan ray-tracing on Linux outside of NVIDIA and their proprietary driver stack with RTX graphics cards. Hopefully it will only be a few months before RADV has viable and performant ray-tracing support.

But even with the packaged driver's Radeon Vulkan ray-tracing, earlier builds this year were said to be buggy by various external developers and in some benchmarks the performance was rather slow. Thus with this week's Radeon Software for Linux 21.30 driver I was curious to see how the performance compared to that of NVIDIA's latest 470.63.01 build.

On the AMD side with their new driver the cards tested were the RX 6600 XT, RX 6700 XT, and RX 6800 XT with not having any RX 6900 XT available for testing. On the NVIDIA side with their latest Linux driver was the complete RTX 30 line-up of the RTX 3060, RTX 3060 Ti, RTX 3070, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, and RTX 3090.


Related Articles
Radeon RX 6600/6700/6800 XT: RADV vs. PRO Vulkan Driver Performance
Mesa RADV vs. AMDVLK Radeon Vulkan Performance For July 2021
Linux Gaming Performance With Radeon Vulkan NGG Culling
NVIDIA 470 EOL Drivers For Kepler Still Obliterating Open-Source Alternative
Another Test Drive With Crocus Gallium3D On Old Intel Hardware
Running The New Intel OpenGL "Crocus" Gallium3D Driver On Sandy Bridge
Trending Linux News
elementary OS 6.0 Released For A Meticulously Crafted Linux Desktop
DXVK-Native Sees First Release For Easing Direct3D-To-Vulkan Game Porting On Linux
ExpressVPN Opens Up Its Lightway VPN Protocol
Firefox 91 Released As New ESR Base, HTTPS First Policy For Private Mode
Thunderbird 91 Released With Big Improvements For This Open-Source Mail Client
AMD Preparing 5-Level Paging Linux Support For Future CPUs
Intel Preparing Linux Kernel Support For "Unaccepted Memory"
NVIDIA 470.63.01 Linux Driver Brings RTX A2000, Vulkan Wayland Surface Support