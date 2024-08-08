With the new AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors the AGESA supports up to DDR5-8000 memory. With yesterday's testing of the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X review all of the tests were done at DDR5-6000 in matching with the Ryzen 7000 series and Intel Core 13th/14th Gen configurations. In this article today is an initial look at the DDR5-8000 performance with the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X while using Corsair Vengeance 2 x 16GB DDR5-8000 DIMMs (Corsair CMH32GX5M2X8000C36).

Today's article is a very preliminary look at the DDR5-8000 performance with the Zen 5 desktop processors and is simply comparing some common DDR5-6000 DIMMs to DDR5-8000. After the Ryzen 9 9900X/9950X launch will be a more thorough look at the DDR5-8000 memory performance with more benchmarks and other DIMM kits as well.

For this initial AMD Ryzen 9000 series DDR5-8000 testing I ordered the Corsair CMH32GX5M2X8000C36 kit. For $199 USD these days it's possible to buy a 2 x 16GB DDR5-8000 memory kit. These Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-8000 DIMMs are tested at 36-48-48-98 latencies at 1.5V. The Corsair product page just advertises the CMH32GX5M2X8000C36 as for Intel 700 Series motherboards with 13th Gen Intel Core CPUs and newer but did work out with the Ryzen 7 9700X testing on the ASUS ROG STRIX X670-E GAMING WIFI motherboard.

The Corsair CMH32GX5M2X8000C36 were running fine on this Ryzen 7 9700X + ASUS ROG STRIX X670-E GAMING WIFI at DDR5-8000 with 36-48-48-98 timings at 1.5V. This was available via DOCP and quickly up and running with ease. For comparison in this initial article are the Corsair DDR5-8000 2 x 16GB results up against the 2 x 16GB G Skill F5-6000J3038F16G DDR5-6000 DIMMs that I was using on this system for my review benchmarks and previously on this X670E board. The G Skill F5-6000J3038F16G allows running at DDR5-6000 with 30-38-38-96 timings at 1.35V.

From Ubuntu 24.04 LTS with the Linux 6.10 kernel I then proceeded to run a round of benchmarks comparing this 2 x 16GB DDR5-6000 30-38-38-96 versus 2 x 16GB DDR5-8000 36-48-48-98 memory with a mix of synthetic and real-world workloads for seeing where the DDR5-8000 memory is able to pay off or not with the greater bandwidth but much higher latency.