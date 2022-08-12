Mesa 22.2 Gaming Performance With Radeon RX 6700/6800 XT Graphics Cards On Linux

With Mesa 22.2 bringing many new features, you may be curious about how the performance of this next Mesa3D release is looking. For your viewing pleasure today are benchmarks of Mesa 22.2 back from the day it was branched against that of the stock Mesa 22.0 on Ubuntu 22.04 if you have been wondering whether it's worthwhile upgrading... Benchmarks for this article from the current-generation Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6800 XT graphics cards.

These benchmarks carried out last week are looking at the OpenGL and Vulkan performance of the Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6800 XT graphics cards when using Ubuntu 22.04's stock Mesa 22.0.5 and then again with Mesa 22.2-rc1. (The version reported is 22.3-devel due to being hours after the 22.2-rc1 branch point.) For easy reproducibility, the Oibaf PPA was used for fetching the newer user-space graphics driver components on Ubuntu Linux. With there not being any major changes to Mesa 22.3-devel over the past week, this is still roughly where the performance is at for Mesa Git users.

Linux 5.19 was in use throughout all of the testing on this Core i9 12900K Alder Lake system. The only changes made during the testing was swapping out the GPUs and Mesa version. So let's continue on and see how the RDNA2 performance is looking for Mesa 22.2 ahead of its official release in a few weeks.