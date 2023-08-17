OBS Studio 30 Beta Brings Intel QSV On Linux, WHIP/WebRTC Output

The first beta release of the forthcoming OBS Studio 30 screencasting software is now available for testing.OBS Studio 30 will drop support for Qt 5 and FFmpeg versions prior to 4.4. OBS Studio 30 is also already doing away with Ubuntu 20.04 LTS support.New with OBS Studio 30 Beta is adding Intel Quick Sync Video (QSV) support on Linux, WHIP/WebRTC output, a redesigned status bar, a shader cache to reduce the start-up time on Windows, 10-bit capture support for Decklink hardware along with HDR playback support, and a variety of other enhancements.

OBS Studio 30 Beta 1 also has dozens of bug fixes compared to prior OBS Studio releases. Some of the minor changes in OBS Studio 30 that are coming include the ability to set FFmpeg VA-API options, IPv6 support for RTMP streaming, enabling GPU scaling for rescale output where possible, and more.Downloads and more details on the OBS Studio 30 Beta via GitHub