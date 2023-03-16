Mold 1.11 High Performance Linker Released With Initial POWER10 Support

Mold 1.11 is out as the newest version of this open-source high performance linker that rivals the likes of LLVM LLD and GNU Gold for very speedy linking across multiple CPU architectures.

The Mold linker continues to impress when it comes to the performance while it continues to be extended to support more hardware as well as additional features where it currently lacks parity to GNU Gold and LLD. With Mold 1.11 it adds initial support for IBM Power10 processors as with prior releases its existing POWER CPU support would yield broken executables for Power10 hardware.

The Mold 1.11 release also adds the "--hash-style=none" argument, R_ARM_PLT32 relocation type support on 32-bit Arm, and R_RISCV_PLT32 relocation type support for RISC-V. Mold 1.11 also takes care of a corner-case issue when making use of Link-Time Optimizations (LTO), now supports linking object files generated by old (buggy) versions of GCC, and other fixes.

Downloads and more details on the Mold 1.11 changes via GitHub.
