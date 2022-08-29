Intel Meteor Lake Thunderbolt Support Slated For Linux 6.1
The latest Linux hardware enablement work to report on for Intel's Meteor Lake client platform is Thunderbolt support being queued ahead of the Linux 6.1 merge window.
Queued up via the Thunderbolt "next" Git branch is support for Intel Meteor Lake.
This patch confirms that Meteor Lake has the same integrated Thunderbolt/USB4 controller as Intel Alder Lake and Raptor Lake. Just a new set of device IDs are needed for Meteor Lake and beside that it's using the same Thunderbolt/USB4 driver paths as in place since Alder Lake.
It's a straight-forward addition so with it now being in the "next" branch for the Linux 6.1 kernel coming up later this year. Meteor Lake isn't expected until later in 2023 while Intel has been ramping up their open-source Linux driver work in recent weeks to prepare this 14th Gen Core platform for support ahead of launch.
Add A Comment