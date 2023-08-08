Mesa TURNIP Vulkan Driver Adds VirtIO GPU Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 8 August 2023 at 05:09 AM EDT. 6 Comments
MESA
Another change that has now landed in Mesa 23.3 is enabling support in the TURNIP Vulkan driver for running atop the VirtIO GPU kernel driver in virtualized scenarios.

The newly merged code allows this Qualcomm Adreno Vulkan driver to be used inside a virtual machine guest running on top of the VirtIO GPU kernel driver for guest acceleration. This work does depend upon the VirtIO driver synchronization object support that will be found in the upcoming Linux 6.6 cycle.

TURNIP VirtIO


This work can be useful for Chromebooks and other scenarios where having Qualcomm Adreno graphics and wishing to make use of Vulkan within guest VMs. Besides TURNIP, AMD has also been engaged in VirtIO GPU support as part of enhancing their graphics virtualization offerings.

This VirtIO GPU support was worked on by TURNIP/Freedreno lead developer Rob Clark.
