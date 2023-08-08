Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Mesa TURNIP Vulkan Driver Adds VirtIO GPU Support
The newly merged code allows this Qualcomm Adreno Vulkan driver to be used inside a virtual machine guest running on top of the VirtIO GPU kernel driver for guest acceleration. This work does depend upon the VirtIO driver synchronization object support that will be found in the upcoming Linux 6.6 cycle.
This work can be useful for Chromebooks and other scenarios where having Qualcomm Adreno graphics and wishing to make use of Vulkan within guest VMs. Besides TURNIP, AMD has also been engaged in VirtIO GPU support as part of enhancing their graphics virtualization offerings.
This VirtIO GPU support was worked on by TURNIP/Freedreno lead developer Rob Clark.