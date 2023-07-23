MPV Player 0.36 Released With Wayland Fractional Scaling, Vulkan Video Decode

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 23 July 2023
MPV 0.36 is out today as the newest version of this open-source media player that was originally forked from the MPlayer/mplayer2 code and leveraging the FFmpeg library.

MPV 0.36 brings initial support for fractional scaling under Wayland via the wp-fractional-scale-v1 protocol support. There is also on-screen display (OSD) support for Wayland when using the DMA-BUF Wayland output. Other Wayland work includes error handling improvements, support for the content-type protocol, fixing a multi-monitor memory leak, and support for panscan and panning with the DMA-BUF Wayland output.

Also notable is there being Vulkan-based hardware decoding support with the hwdec_vulkan path. Great seeing a media player finally advertise Vulkan hardware video decoding support.

MPV 0.36 also adds vo_kitty as a modern Sixel alternative, vo_gpu_next can now support mapping HDR10+ dynamic metadata, Dolby Vision metadata parsing for dynamic scene brightness, ARIB captions with demux_mkv, and various other fixes.

MPV Player


Downloads and more details on the MPV 0.36 release via GitHub.
