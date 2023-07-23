Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
MPV Player 0.36 Released With Wayland Fractional Scaling, Vulkan Video Decode
MPV 0.36 brings initial support for fractional scaling under Wayland via the wp-fractional-scale-v1 protocol support. There is also on-screen display (OSD) support for Wayland when using the DMA-BUF Wayland output. Other Wayland work includes error handling improvements, support for the content-type protocol, fixing a multi-monitor memory leak, and support for panscan and panning with the DMA-BUF Wayland output.
Also notable is there being Vulkan-based hardware decoding support with the hwdec_vulkan path. Great seeing a media player finally advertise Vulkan hardware video decoding support.
MPV 0.36 also adds vo_kitty as a modern Sixel alternative, vo_gpu_next can now support mapping HDR10+ dynamic metadata, Dolby Vision metadata parsing for dynamic scene brightness, ARIB captions with demux_mkv, and various other fixes.
Downloads and more details on the MPV 0.36 release via GitHub.