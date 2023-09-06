USB MIDI 2.0 Gadget Function Driver Merged For Linux 6.6, Lunar Lake USB Work

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 6 September 2023 at 06:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL
The USB/Thunderbolt subsystem updates were merged this past weekend for the ongoing Linux 6.6 kernel merge window.

Last cycle with Linux 6.5 the initial MIDI 2.0 audio driver support was merged. Now with Linux 6.6 there is USB MIDI 2.0 Gadget Function Driver being introduced for MIDI 2.0 compatible devices interfacing with Linux systems via USB. The USB MIDI 2.0 Gadget Function Driver "f_midi2" has gadget functionality provided with the ALSA UMP helper functions and supports MIDI 2.0 with fall-back to MIDI 1.0 if necessary. This gadget driver can be configured using ConfigFS and was developed by Linux sound subsystem maintainer Takashi Iwai, who also worked on the original MIDI 2.0 patches for Linux that were merged in Linux 6.5.

Also notable with the USB updates for Linux 6.6 is adding initial Lunar Lake IOM support to the intel_pmc_musc USB Type-C driver. A new device ID and a few other small changes are needed for enabling the Intel Lunar Lake support relative to the existing Meteor Lake driver support.

USB Type-C connector


There are also intel_pmc_mux driver updates around properly configuring active and retimer cable types as needed in Thunderbolt alternate mode.

More details on all of the USB feature changes for Linux 6.6 via this pull request that has since been merged to the Git master branch.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.6 Bringing Qt6 Port To "make xconfig" Interface
Printk Cleanups Ready For Linux 6.6 - Stepping Towards Threaded/Atomic Console Printing
Partial SMT Enablement Support Lands For Linux 6.6
Linux 6.6 Unconditionally Enables x86 CPU Microcode Loading Support
Linux 6.6 Graphics Drivers: NVK uAPI, New AMD GPUs, More Meteor Lake, CI Support
GenPD Subsystem Posted For Linux 6.6 - Torvalds Wonders What The Heck Is "GenPD"
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.6 To Better Protect Against The Illicit Behavior Of NVIDIA's Proprietary Driver
AMD Open-Source GPU Kernel Driver Above 5 Million Lines, Entire Linux Kernel At 34.8 Million
ReiserFS Officially Declared "Obsolete"
SELinux In Linux 6.6 Removes References To Its Origins At The US NSA
Linux 6.6 Unconditionally Enables x86 CPU Microcode Loading Support
Firefox 117 Available With Local Automated Translation Support
EXT4 Lands A Nice Performance Improvement For Appending To Delalloc Files
XFS Begins Landing Online Repair, New Release Manager Takes Over