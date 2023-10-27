Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel 2023Q3 Released For Latest VA-API & QSV Code
Intel's FFmpeg Cartwheel is where the company continues to stage their latest FFmpeg multimedia library patches prior to upstreaming. FFmpeg Cartwheel ends up containing all the latest and greatest code for leveraging VA-API and Quick Sync Video (QSV) from Intel integrated graphics through their latest DG2/Alchemist class discrete graphics.
Days after Intel released oneVPL 2023Q3 and Intel Media Driver 2023Q3, their multimedia engineers are out with the FFmpeg Cartwheel 2023Q3 as their newest quarterly update.
New highlights for this quarter's FFmpeg patch queue include:
- ffmpeg-vaapi and qsv support dynamic frame buffer pool for vpp and decode instead of using fixed number buffer
- ffmpeg-dnn: add scale and layout options to do pre/post-processing for openvino
- ffmpeg-dnn: add multi-frame support for libtorch to support BasicVSR, BasicVSR++ and RVRT
Downloads and more details on the Intel FFmpeg Cartwheel via GitHub.
