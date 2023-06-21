Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Go 1.21 Enabling PGO For Faster Performance, Tuned Garbage Collector
Most interesting with the Go 1.21 series is now having its Profile Guided Optimization (PGO) support generally available. The go command will use it to enable a PGO build if there is a default.pgo file present in the main package's directory. Enabling PGO on a wide set of programs has shown to enhance performance by 2~7%. PGO is great when able to collect accurate/realistic traces/profiles of your application's workload and can be very beneficial to performance as shown in numerous compiler implementations.
The Go compiler itself has also been rebuilt with PGO enabled and is showing around 2~4% faster build performance for Go programs. The Go 1.21 release is also showing up to a 40% reduction in tail latency for some applications thanks to tuning the garbage collector.
Go 1.21's go tool also now supports backward and forward language compatibility, min / max / clear functions, improvements to type inference for generic functions, various library additions, and a new experimental port to WebAssembly WASI.
More details on the exciting Go 1.21 release candidate today via the project blog on go.dev.