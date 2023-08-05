Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Intel's ConnMan 1.42 Released With Fixes, New Time Zone Options
This Linux network connection manager software has added support for regulatory domain following timezones and a new option for local time configuration with ConnMan. The rest of the changes are assorted bug fixes.
ver 1.42:
Fix issue with iwd and signal strength calculation.
Fix issue with iwd and handling service removal.
Fix issue with iwd and handling new connections.
Fix issue with handling default online check URL.
Fix issue with handling nameservers refresh.
Fix issue with handling proxy from DHCP lease.
Fix issue with handling multiple proxies from PAC.
Fix issue with handling manual time update changes.
Fix issue with handling invalid gateway routes.
Fix issue with handling hidden WiFi agent requests.
Fix issue with handling WiFi SAE authentication failure.
Fix issue with handling DNS Proxy and TCP server replies.
Add support for regulatory domain following timezone.
Add support for localtime configuration option.
The commit adding the regulatory domain following time zone changes has the following explanation:
This is an optional feature and when enabled with RegdomFollowsTimezone config option the regdom is changed when the timezone changes. This feature is useful in cases when the devices without a cellular functionality or a SIM card to set the regdom for WiFi via regdom changes indicated by Ofono plugin are remaining the default setting (US). As a result some region specific channels cannot be utilized with WiFi.
The ISO3166 country code is read from /usr/share/zoneinfo/zone1970.tab using the set timezone. This is done at startup and when there is an inotify event for the localtime. The first ISO3166 country code set on the line is used.
This is the first new release to ConnMan in 18 months with this Linux networking software being quite mature at this point along with Intel's related IWD wireless daemon.
ConnMan 1.42 is available from git.kernel.org.