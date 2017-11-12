Solus Borrows From The Clear Linux Playbook For AVX2-Optimized Gaming
One of the approaches Intel's Clear Linux distribution uses for achieving greater performance is by shipping AVX2 (and even now AVX-512) optimized libraries with their OS that are then automatically used if the detected host CPU is AVX equipped. Solus is making use of this approach now for striving for better Linux gaming performance.

The Solus project is building off the Clear Linux optimizations to now ship an AVX2-optimized glibc library within their Solus Gaming Runtime (solus-runtime-gaming) that will then be dynamically used if the system supports AVX2. When it comes to vector math, AVX can mean a significant speed-up.

Solus will be getting this Snap'ed up in the days ahead to make it easier for others to enjoy this AVX2-optimized experience. More details via this Google+ post. Hopefully we'll see more distributions too picking up AVX-optimized libraries.
