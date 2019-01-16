LLVM 9.0 Is Now Open For Development, Releasing In Late 2019
The code for the upcoming LLVM 8.0 release (Clang 8.0 included) is now branched and the release candidate process will begin shortly. That means LLVM 9.0 is now open for development on its master branch.

Developers behind this compiler stack are planning to get out of the official LLVM 8.0.0 release by the end of February. The first release candidate is imminent and one or two more can be expected in February based upon how the testing proceeds.

LLVM/Clang 9.0 development meanwhile has opened. Assuming that release cycle goes as planned, LLVM 9.0.0 should end up being introduced around September for the project's roughly six month release cadence.

As far as changes go for LLVM/Clang 8.0, see our recent LLVM 8.0 feature list.

More benchmarks of LLVM/Clang 8.0 will be coming up soon on Phoronix.
