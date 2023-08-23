Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Mir 2.15 Released With Cleaning Up Some APIs, Improved Alt+Tab
Mir 2.15 isn't the most exciting on the feature front but does roll-out MirAL 4.0 for this abstraction layer used in supporting Wayland. The MirAL 4.0 milestone drops a number of previously deprecated APIs.
Mir 2.15 does bump the AL, server, and Wayland ABIs for its libraries. The Mir documentation has also shifted to being online-based at readthedocs-hosted.com.
Mir 2.15 does improve its alt-tab behavior for window management with its MinimalWindowManager implementation. Details on that via this pull request along with a video of the improved behavior (screenshot from the video above).
More details on the Mir 2.15 changes via GitHub.