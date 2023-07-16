Linux Mint 21.2 Released With Cinnamon Enhancements, Other Desktop Polishing

Linux Mint 21.2 has been released today as the newest update to this Ubuntu 22.04 LTS based Linux distribution known for its Cinnamon desktop environment and other Linux desktop focused refinements.Linux Mint 21.2 improves its greeter, a UI refresh to its software manager, full support for AVIF and HEIF image files, it has rebased the Pix image viewer against a newer gThumb version, and refining their look and feel from updated icons to other UI alterations. Linux Mint 21.2 also now provides XDG Desktop Portal support to XApp for Cinnamon, MATE, and Xfce desktop environments. Linux Mint's Warpinator network file transfer tool was also updated with security fixes and other additions.

The Linux Mint 21 series remains based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS and plans to continue supporting this desktop-focused Linux distribution through 2027. Downloads and more details on the Linux Mint 21.2 release via LinuxMint.com . In addition to the Cinnamon spin, Xfce and MATE desktop versions are also available.