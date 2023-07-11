GRUB 2.12 RC Delivers Two Years Worth Of Bootloader Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 11 July 2023 at 08:20 AM EDT. 24 Comments
GNU
GRUB 2.12 had been talked about for a mid-2022 release while one year later we are finally greeted by the first release candidate for this next major open-source bootloader release.

GRUB 2.12 is to succeed the GRUB 2.06 stable series while on Monday marked the GRUB 2.12-rc1 release. GRUB 2.06 released in June of 2021 and since then this leading open-source bootloader has seen numerous improvements. Among the changes coming with GRUB 2.12 are security fixes, LoongArch CPU support, various encryption-related improvements, better RISC-V architecture support, memory leak fixes, improving file-system support for the likes of Btrfs and XFS, and many other improvements.

GRUB 2.12


Hopefully the stable GRUB 2.12 release won't be too far out now while those wishing to test the release candidate can find them via Git on GNU.org.
24 Comments
Related News
GCC 10.5 Compiler Released To Close-Out The Series
GNU Binutils 2.41 Coming With Intel AMX-COMPLEX + FRED/LKGS, New RISC-V & LoongArch Bits
GCC Lands Support For The MIPS16e2 ISA
GNU Linux-libre 6.4 Released For Stripping Out Possible Binary Blob Dependencies
GCC 14 Adds Initial "-std=c++26" Plumbing
GCC Adopts A Code of Conduct
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 115 Now Available With Intel GPU Video Decoding On Linux
Fedora Workstation 40 Considering To Implement Privacy-Preserving Telemetry
Ubuntu Maker Canonical Pulls In Control Of LXD
Fedora 39 Aims For A Colored Bash Prompt
Wine-Based Hangover 8.11 Begins Integrating FEX Emulator Support
Wayland Protocols 1.32 Brings Three New Staging Protocols
Linux 6.5 Adding Initial Support For USB4 v2, Intel Barlow Ridge
It's Looking Like Bcachefs Won't Be Merged For Linux 6.5