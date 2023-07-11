Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
GRUB 2.12 RC Delivers Two Years Worth Of Bootloader Improvements
GRUB 2.12 is to succeed the GRUB 2.06 stable series while on Monday marked the GRUB 2.12-rc1 release. GRUB 2.06 released in June of 2021 and since then this leading open-source bootloader has seen numerous improvements. Among the changes coming with GRUB 2.12 are security fixes, LoongArch CPU support, various encryption-related improvements, better RISC-V architecture support, memory leak fixes, improving file-system support for the likes of Btrfs and XFS, and many other improvements.
Hopefully the stable GRUB 2.12 release won't be too far out now while those wishing to test the release candidate can find them via Git on GNU.org.