Fedora 32 Could Make It Easier To Swap Out GCC, Other Compiler Alternative Options
Written by Michael Larabel in Fedora on 22 December 2019 at 01:58 AM EST. 1 Comment
FEDORA --
Adding to the interesting list of proposed features for Fedora 32 would be update-alternatives handling of /usr/bin/cc and /usr/bin/c++ to more easily and seamlessly allowing pointing them at alternative compilers.

Fedora's GCC package installs the cc and c++ symlinks to point towards the GNU Compiler Collection while this change for next year's Fedora 32 would use update-alternatives for managing those generic symlinks.

The change proposal would make it easier for LLVM Clang to be pointed from the default cc/c++ locations. LLVM Clang is the primary benefactor of this for those Fedora users who would like to use LLVM Clang as their default compiler, but this can be just as easily applied to other alternative compilers as well as wrappers or even pointing to alternative versions of GCC.

More details in this change proposal by Red Hat's Tom Stellard who also continues to work heavily on upstream LLVM/Clang.
